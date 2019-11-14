EUFAULA - A Eufaula woman was arrested Wednesday after a traffic stop on North Eufaula Avenue netted a large amount of crystal methamphetamine.

Araceli Irene Zamor-Martinez, 31, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with drug trafficking by Eufaula Police Department officers, in conjunction with EPD K9 Division, the Highway Patrol Division of the Department of Public Safety of ALEA, and the Dothan Police Department, following the traffic stop Wednesday afternoon.

Law enforcement agents seized seized seven kilos (15.5 pounds) of crystal methamphetamine, i.e “ice,” when Martinez was stopped. The estimated street value of the substance is more than $400,000.

Martinez is being held in the Eufaula City Jail awaiting a bond hearing.

The case remains under investigation.

