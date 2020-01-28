More than 200 health care professionals from across the country will converge on Dothan this week for the 32nd Annual Continuing Education Symposium being hosted by the Eye Education Foundation at Eye Center South.
The event starts Friday and continues through Sunday.
“We are excited to bring national leaders in the eye care and education industry to Dothan in order to discuss the latest advancements in both the ophthalmic and optometric industries,” said Katie Woodham, marketing and foundation director at Eye Center South.
Presenters at this year’s meeting include: Dr. John McGreal, St. Louis, Missouri; Dr. Kelly Nichols (dean of UAB School of Optometry) Birmingham; Dr. Ron Melton, Charlotte, North Carolina; Dr. Randall Thomas, Concord, North Carolina; Dr. Leo Semes, Birmingham; Dr. Joseph Sowka, Fort Lauderdale, Florida; and Dr. Larry DeLucas, Birmingham. Surgeons from Eye Center South presenting at the symposium include: Dr. Marnix Heersink; Dr. Sebastian Heersink; Dr. Zsolt Bansagi; Dr. Andy Leoncavallo; and Dr. Austin Henkel. The symposium will be hosted by Dr. Marnix Heersink and Dr. Harsha Sen.
“Our program this year has brought in over 170 optometrists from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Mississippi, and Louisiana,” Woodham said. “We also have vendors from various medical companies and students from UAB that we are hosting in order to give our registrants a well-rounded approach to medicine.
“The Eye Education Foundation is exceptionally proud of the economic affect that this seminar has on our community every year. Not only are these visitors staying at our hotels, eating at our restaurants, and using our airport, but our local partners in printing materials and office supplies are benefiting as well.”
The Eye Education Foundation is a non-profit organization founded in 1984 by Dr. Marnix Heersink exclusively for ophthalmic and optometric educational and scientific purposes. Its main objective is to educate and conduct annual programs of instruction on a variety of subjects including cataract, retina, pharmacology, strabismus, cornea, dry eye, oculoplastics, glaucoma, refractive, pediatric, jurisprudence, and general eye care.
