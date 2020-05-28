Fire damages Denton Road residence

Dothan firefighters clean up their equipment after extinguishing a house fire in the 1800 block of Denton Road Thursday morning. Fire officials said multiple residents inside the home exited safely. Severe damage was caused to the structure, but the fire was extinguished quickly. The Dothan fire marshal is currently investigating. The Red Cross was called to assist the family.

Dothan firefighters clean up their gear after extinguishing a house fire in the 1800 block of Denton Road Thursday morning.

Fire officials said multiple residents inside the home exited safely. Severe damage was caused to the structure, but the fire was extinguished quickly.

The Dothan fire marshal is currently investigating. The Red Cross was also called to assist the family.

