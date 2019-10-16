Slocomb Fire/Rescue Department responded to an ATV accident on Old Fadette Road Wednesday morning.
Once the department arrived on scene, they were informed one of the ATVs involved in the accident was possibly stolen, Slocomb Fire/Rescue Operations Chief Kyle Hovey said. Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms confirmed the both ATVs were stolen. One has been recovered; the other was not at the scene.
“We are searching a wooded area near where the accident occurred looking for all suspects involved,” Helms said.
No injuries were reported.
