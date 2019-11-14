EUFAULA - After a Southern send-off at Shorter Mansion and a top 10 finish in Atlantic City, New Jersey, at the Ms. Senior America Pageant, more than anything else, Suzanne Fleming wanted to talk about Eagles Rest Ministries and its Eagles Club for Kids.
In fact, Fleming shared the club’s message before, during, and after the pageant.
Fleming, whose husband, Gary, is the founder/director of Eagles Rest Ministries, was named Ms. Senior Alabama earlier this year. She was given a send-off at Shorter Mansion on Oct. 6, an event attended by past Ms. Senior Alabama queens Rita Allen of Gadsden and Viva Dorough of Chelsea, Fleming’s children, Elicia, Jeremy and Jonathan, and several of her 13 grandchildren.
The Ms. Senior America Pageant was Oct. 20-24 at Atlantic City’s Resorts Hotel and its famed Superstar Theater, where past performers include Elvis Presley, Dolly Parton, and Frank Sinatra.
The event was a somber one, as shortly before the pageant, 2018 queen Gail Novack passed away.
“It was quite a battle for the whole organization,” Fleming said. “It was a very, very sad occasion.”
Nevertheless, the event went on as planned with 44 ladies representing their respective states.
Fleming called Monday “Drill Sergeant Day,” as contestants received their orders for the week.
Tuesday was the Queen’s Breakfast, and Fleming went directly from there to the all-important interview in front of six judges.
“We were asked questions such as how we handle disappointment,” Fleming said. “How do I handle disappointment? Sometimes I sit down and cry. But, I have a huge support system, too. And of course, there is prayer.
“The last question came from a younger guy who asked about technology. I said, ‘Well, you’ve got to have it. If you don’t know how to do it, call your grandchildren.’ I felt very good with my interview.”
The interview also led Fleming into talking about the Eagles Club for Kids in Eufaula.
“I was asked what we do,” Fleming said. “We work with at-risk kids and build their esteem. One judge asked me, ‘What does at-risk mean?’ I told him that it's kids that are possibly losing their education. Every child in America is at-risk. It’s about education, morals, character. It’s the culture we live in. We gather as many students as possible and give them a safe place to come to you after school. We support them with studies, reading, writing and arithmetic. We serve them hot meals. We have a chapel and give them snacks and activities. We are reassuring them they have a purpose and can come productive citizens.”
On Wednesday, Ms. Senior America contestants were judged on their talent. With a video of the kids in the background, Fleming sang “A Mother’s Prayer.”
The top 10 were announced Thursday morning. Fleming was among those. The winner was Pennsylvania’s Esmeralda Ybarra Hetrick.
Fleming said the experience also made her many new friends.
“We are continuing correspondence,” Fleming said. “I did not comprehend what the organization was all about until I got up there. It is truly an extended family.”
One former winner on hand was 2016 queen Peggy Lee Brennan of Missouri. She is a former actress who once played a regular role on the hit series M.A.S.H. Her daughter attends the University of Alabama, and Brennan and her husband have invited the Flemings to join them for a dinner in Tuscaloosa at a later date.
