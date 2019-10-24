HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. – The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in locating a runaway teenager identified as Kelly Ramos, 13, of Bonifay, Florida.
Ramos was last seen at her home on Highway 79 early Wednesday morning. Law enforcement believes she ran away from home between 2 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. Oct. 23. She is described as having brown eyes and shoulder length brown hair. She is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs around 100 pounds. Ramos was last seen wearing black pants, a red tank top, and multi-colored hightop sneakers.
Investigators believe Ramos may be traveling to Panama City, Florida, and is possibly in the company of a white-male identified as Zach Crisp. Crisp is believed to be driving a yellow Chevrolet Camaro.
Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Ramos is asked to call the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office at 805-547-3681
