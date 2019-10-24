MARIANNA, Florida – Police say a Marianna, Florida man faces multiple charges after holding his girlfriend against her will.

Kyle Bush was arrested and charged with false imprisonment and grand theft-auto.

According to the Marianna Police Department, Bush allegedly locked his girlfriend in her bedroom and refused to let her out.

Police say they were called to a home on Caledonia Street Tuesday. After Bush learned police had been notified he fled the scene.

Bush was later apprehended and transported to the Jackson County Correction Facility without incident.

