MARIANNA, Florida – Police say a Marianna, Florida man faces multiple charges after holding his girlfriend against her will.
Kyle Bush was arrested and charged with false imprisonment and grand theft-auto.
According to the Marianna Police Department, Bush allegedly locked his girlfriend in her bedroom and refused to let her out.
Police say they were called to a home on Caledonia Street Tuesday. After Bush learned police had been notified he fled the scene.
Bush was later apprehended and transported to the Jackson County Correction Facility without incident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.