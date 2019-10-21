BONIFAY, Florida — Florida investigators arrested a Bonifay man Friday on numerous counts of child pornography and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Edward Steven Matkovcik, 58, is charged with 19 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), on Oct. 18 officers with the FDLE with assistance from the Bonifay Police Department and the FBI conducted a search warrant at Matkovcik’s residence located in the 300 block of Brock Avenue. While executing the search warrant, an on-scene forensic review of electronic devices revealed numerous child pornography files, including numerous child exploitation images depicting children as young as three years old.

A loaded firearm was located in Matkovcik’s bedroom.

Matkovcik was booked in the Holmes County Jail bonds totaling $62,000

