BONIFAY, Florida — Florida investigators arrested a Bonifay man Friday on numerous counts of child pornography and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Edward Steven Matkovcik, 58, is charged with 19 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of possession of firearm by a convicted felon.
According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), on Oct. 18 officers with the FDLE with assistance from the Bonifay Police Department and the FBI conducted a search warrant at Matkovcik’s residence located in the 300 block of Brock Avenue. While executing the search warrant, an on-scene forensic review of electronic devices revealed numerous child pornography files, including numerous child exploitation images depicting children as young as three years old.
A loaded firearm was located in Matkovcik’s bedroom.
Matkovcik was booked in the Holmes County Jail bonds totaling $62,000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.