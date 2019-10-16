A Florida man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly stealing a vehicle and assaulting two police officers at a Dothan Walmart.
Michael Shawn Weaver, 30, of Marianna, Florida, was arrested Tuesday in connection with an auto theft in Dothan. He is charged with auto theft and two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer.
“During the investigation it was determined Mr. Weaver was linked a vehicle being stolen,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill. “Officers located a vehicle matching the stolen vehicle’s description at a Dothan Walmart Tuesday.”
Weaver was also located outside of Walmart.
According to Magill, as officers spoke with Weaver he became hostile. One officer received bruising to the arm, and Weaver kicked the second officer. Both officers received minor injuries, Magill said.
Weaver is currently in the Houston County Jail on bonds totaling $60,000.
