After months of hearing conservative talk, support for President Donald Trump and attacks on the front-running candidate’s past business dealings with the government, Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District Republican voters will select their party’s nominee for November’s general election Tuesday.
Although there are seven candidates vying for the nomination to replace retiring Rep. Martha Roby of Montgomery, four of them — Dothan businessman Jeff Coleman, former state Attorney General Troy King, former state Rep. Barry Moore, and political newcomer Jessica Taylor of Prattville — have risen from the pack.
With the four candidates sounding similar when talking about conservative values of pro-life, gun rights, a strong military, border security and support of Trump, Coleman has come under fire from his opponents for a 2012 Department of Justice lawsuit against his company, Coleman Worldwide Moving.
The lawsuit focused on allegations that the company defrauded the federal government of $723 million when submitting moving invoices with inflated weights for military families. The company opted to pay a $5 million settlement, which Coleman said was a business decision to avoid further legal costs and wasted time.
Coleman said during the campaign: “We have remained in good standing with the government. We continue to have government as an excellent customer.”
During the campaign, Taylor urged Coleman to release all of the documents related to the DOJ case, including depositions and evidence still under seal by the court, and insisted that public records show a broader scheme across many locations where Coleman’s company operates. A warehouse manager at one of Coleman’s locations was convicted of fraud and sent to prison several years ago in relation to DOJ allegations.
At an early February press conference hosted by King, former U.S. Attorney Bill Nettles of South Carolina also said Coleman made several fraudulent statements related to the DOJ investigation. Coleman denied the claims made by Nettles.
According to mid-February campaign financial records, Coleman has outspent his opponents by almost a 10-to-1 ratio, with his campaign war chest totaling $1.9 million.
Coleman has been endorsed by several groups, including the Alabama Farmers Federation, Business Council of Alabama, the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
Taylor is being backed by former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, the Susan B. Anthony List and Winning for Women, among others. She also has been a featured guest several times on Fox News.
King received the Alabama Republican Assembly’s endorsement, and Moore is being supported by the Conservative Christians of Alabama.
If necessary, a runoff election will be held March 31.
The other three GOP candidates are Thomas W. Brown Jr., Terri Hasdorff and Bob Rogers.
The GOP nominee will face either Phyllis Harvey-Hill or Nathan Mathis, who are on Tuesday’s Democratic ballot.
The general election is Nov. 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.