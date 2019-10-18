Grand jury indicts former Dothan teacher on sex crime charge

A former Dothan High School teacher has been indicted by a Houston County grand jury on multiple charges, including engaging in a sex act with a student.
Julia Michelle Engle, 29, of Kinsey, was arrested May 4 for allegedly having sex with a student. On May 21, she was arrested on additional charges of a school employee engaging in a sex act or deviant sexual intercourse with a student and two misdemeanor charges of distribution of obscene material of a student.
According to court documents, Engle’s arraignment hearing is scheduled for Oct. 31. A tentative jury trial date has been set for January.
Engle was arrested after police say she engaged in a sex act with a student under the age of 19.
Police said an investigation into the allegations began on May 3, and Engle and two students were taken to the police department for interviews. Engle was arrested following the interviews.
At the time of Engle’s arrest, she was listed as a math teacher on Dothan High’s website.
