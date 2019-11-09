Headland Chamber Director Adrienne Wilkins

The Headland Area Chamber of Commerce has announced Adrienne Wilkins will be its new director.

Wilkins has been a chamber volunteer for two years, and she assisted the organization with its social media presence. Wilkins has a degree in Business Administration and Marketing from Louisiana State University and more than 10 years in sales and business development. She has served as the president of Headland Main Street and was instrumental in helping Headland become a Main Street designated city.

“I have had the pleasure of working with Adrienne for quite some time. We are glad to have her on board and serving Headland with our chamber," said Headland Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors President Pete Crews. 

"Her experience will be an asset to the members of the Headland Area Chamber of Commerce. We appreciate the years of service Rhonda Harrison has served our chamber and appreciate all she is doing during this transition.”

