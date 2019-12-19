Students from Enterprise High School watch as a hearse carrying the body of Navy Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson, who was killed by a gunman Dec. 6 at Naval Air Station Pensacola, travels through Enterprise last Friday.
Pallbearers from the Navy carry the casket holding the body of Navy Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson after it arrived at Dothan Regional Airport last Friday morning.
JAY HARE/DOTHAN EAGLE
JAY HARE/DOTHAN EAGLE
The hearse carrying the body of Joshua Kaleb Watson arrives in Enterprise last Friday morning.
ENTERPRISE – The memorial service for Naval Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson, whose dream of being a Navy pilot ended earlier this month when he was killed by a gunman at Naval Air Station Pensacola, will be held here on Saturday.
Watson, a 2014 Enterprise High School graduate, is being hailed as a hero after he led first responders to the shooter at the Florida naval base during the final minutes of his life on Dec. 6.
The shooter was identified as a second lieutenant in the Royal Saudi Air Force who was undergoing flight training at the naval base. The shooting left four people dead, including Watson, two other sailors and the shooter, and at least eight others injured.
A public memorial service for Watson will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the EHS Performing Arts Center. Family members will receive visitors beginning at 8:30 a.m. Searcy Funeral Home announced that Chaplain Mike Smith will lead the service. Watson will be buried at the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo at 2 p.m.
Last Friday morning, Wiregrass residents paid tribute to Watson when his body was transported from the Dothan Regional Airport to Enterprise, where thousands of people, many displaying U.S. flags, lined the streets, especially downtown and around the high school, for a hero’s welcome.
Following his death, Watson’s father, Benjamin, told the Pensacola News Journal that his son was shot at least five times. Though wounded, the young officer flagged down first responders and described the shooter and his location. “He died serving his country,” the elder Watson said of his son.
According to Watson’s obituary, he grew up an outdoorsman. In high school, he was captain of the EHS Rifle Team before being accepted at the United States Naval Academy, where he also became the captain of that rifle team. In May of this year, Watson received his commission as a Navy ensign with a degree in mechanical engineering. He moved to the NAS Pensacola in November.
In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe account has been set up — https://www.gofundme.com/f/joshua-kaleb-charity-fund — to fund the Joshua Kaleb Charity Fund. According to the website, the funds will be donated to three charities Watson cared about — SoS animal shelter, Wiregrass Wounded Warrior Association, and Southeast Alabama Coalition for the Homeless.
