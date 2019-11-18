A portion of Hodgesville Road between Inez Road and the Ross Clark Circle will be closed beginning Tuesday due to road work, the Houston County Road and Bridge Department announced Monday.
The estimated road closure time will be between one and two weeks depending on how quickly a cross drain can be replaced. Motorists are asked to take an alternate route.
