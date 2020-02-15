Merideth M. Holland, FACHE, has been named the new executive director of Southeast Health Foundation.
Holland, a native of the Dothan area, joined the Southeast Health team in July of 2016. She has demonstrated versatile leadership skills and made notable contributions serving as vice president of Strategic Service Lines and Support Services.
For the past three years, she has led the organization’s efforts to systematically improve the patient and family experience with facility upgrades. Projects include exterior upgrades to the parking deck, landscaping and entrances, patient care unit renovations, the cancer center expansion, building a new infusion suite, Starbucks, and the development of the property east of the hospital for major campus expansion.
Holland was also instrumental in the early development of the stroke program, which is now been designated as one of two comprehensive stroke centers in Alabama.
The Southeast Health Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the organization and it is recognized as a major entity within the Southeast Health system. As the leader, Holland will work with the foundation board and staff to implement strategies that advance the mission of Southeast Health, which includes the medical center and the Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Her prior experience includes serving as president and founder of a strategy and operations consulting firm in Atlanta, Georgia.
Prior to coming to Dothan, she served as executive director of the Orthopaedic Service Line at Grady Health System and also served as the senior administrative director for Emory Orthopedics, Sports and Spine and the Department of Orthopaedics at Emory University School of Medicine/Emory Clinic.
Before moving to Atlanta, Holland held leadership positions at The Vanderbilt (University) Clinic and Baptist Hospital both in Nashville, Tennessee.
She received her bachelor’s degree in athletic training from the University of Alabama in 1995 where she served on the sidelines for coach Gene Stallings.
She completed her master’s degree in business administration while in Nashville at Belmont University in 2008. Holland is a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives. She is a 1991 graduate of Rehobeth High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.