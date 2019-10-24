HOLMES COUNTY, Florida – The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office made several drug cases through traffic stops recently.
Two Westville, Florida residents and an Andalusia resident were taken into custody on drug related charges as the result of deputies conducting traffic stops in the area of Lake Road and Highway 2 in Westville.
According to Holmes County Sheriff John Tate, a deputy initiated a traffic stop on Oct. 9 around 3:30 p.m., and made contact with the driver, Corey Peak, 28 and Crissie G. Singletary, 39, both of Westville. A records check revealed that Peak did not possess a valid driver’s license, and a search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of two glass smoking pipes and a bag containing methamphetamine.
Warrants were later obtained and Peak and Singletary were arrested Oct. 22, and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Oct. 21, a deputy initiated another traffic stop in the same area, making contact with Joseph Collingwood, 40, of Andalusia.
According to Tate, Collingswood was detained after a records check confirmed he had active warrants out of Okaloosa County, Florida.
Deputies inventoried the contents of Collingwood’s vehicle for towing, and recovered three baggies containing a white powder-like substance that tested positive for cocaine.
Collingwood is charged with possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
