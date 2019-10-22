Houston County fugitive arrested in Florida

JACKSON COUNTY, Florida – A Columbia woman wanted on warrants in two states was apprehended in Jackson County Sunday.
Dana S. Barnes, 41, of Columbia, is charged with driving with a suspended license and operating a motor vehicle without registration, and was ticketed for having no proof of insurance.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy stopped Barnes' vehicle for having no license plate displayed. The driver, later identified as Barnes, informed deputies she had not registered the vehicle and had no proof of insurance for the vehicle.
“A check of Barnes’ license returned information that Barnes' license was suspended, and she had active fugitive from justice warrants in Levy County, Florida and Houston County,” said Jackson County Sheriff Louis Roberts III.
Levy County and Houston County both requested a hold be placed on Barnes for outstanding warrants. She was transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility.
