The Houston County School Board has suspended three teachers embroiled in a group message controversy for 10 days without pay.
The board announced the decision at a special called meeting that started at 5 this evening. The teachers will also have to participate in diversity training.
Superintendent David Sewell placed several teachers on administrative leave in mid-November after a student screen-recorded and subsequently leaked private texts from a teachers phone in a group chat titled "BadABs" to others.
In the messages made public on social media, six teachers commented on students' sex lives and intelligence, and referred to one student with the n-word in one instance.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.