Houston County Superintendent David Sewell

Houston County Superintendent David Sewell

The Houston County School Board has suspended three teachers embroiled in a group message controversy for 10 days without pay. 

The board announced the decision at a special called meeting that started at 5 this evening. The teachers will also have to participate in diversity training.

Superintendent David Sewell placed several teachers on administrative leave in mid-November after a student screen-recorded and subsequently leaked private texts from a teachers phone in a group chat titled "BadABs" to others.

In the messages made public on social media, six teachers commented on students' sex lives and intelligence, and referred to one student with the n-word in one instance.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments