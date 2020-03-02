COWARTS - The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is investigation the death of an unidentified black male with multiple gunshot wounds found on the side of U.S. 84 East near the Home Oil Company here Monday morning.
Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza said the victim had no identification on him and the time of death is unknown. Deputies on the seen were canvassing the area for evidence, including possible bullet casings.
The sheriff added there are few other details available from the crime scene at this time.
This is a developing story, so check back for more information.
