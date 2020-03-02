COWARTS - The Houston County Sheriff's Office continued to work late Monday to identify a dead man found with multiple gunshot wounds on the side of the U.S. 84 here around daybreak.
Sheriff Donald Valenza asked for the public's help to identify a deceased black male found near Home Oil Company.
Valenza said the victim, who had no form of identification on him, was transported to the Alabama Department of of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for an autopsy.
The victim is believed to be between 18-24 years old, 5-foot-7-inches to 5-foot-11-inches in height, around 135 pounds, and wearing braces on his teeth, Valenza said. Individuals with information should contact the sheriff's office at 334-677-4882.
Valenza did not release a time of death, but said it was likely a few hours prior to finding the body. He also said the victim was shot in the area where the body was found.
Investigators worked the crime scene Monday, and deputies were seen canvassing the area for evidence, including possible shell casings.
The body was spotted by workers as they reported to their jobs, but there is no evidence connecting the victim with any businesses in the area.
Early in the investigation, traffic in the area was detoured due to the crime scene including the highway and median area of U.S. 84.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.