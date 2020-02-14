MONTGOMERY – Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Friday signed an executive order forming a Study Group for Gambling Policy that will provide a report by year end on a possible lottery and gaming expansion in the state.
According to a release from Ivey’s office, the group is tasked with gathering detailed information to allow the governor, the Legislature, and Alabama residents to make an informed decision on gaming expansion.
“I am committed to, once and for all, getting the facts so that the people of Alabama can make an informed decision on what has been a hotly debated topic for many years,” Ivey said. “Without a doubt, there will be ramifications if we eventually expand gaming options in our state just as there are costs associated with doing nothing.
“Every so often, this issue resurfaces through a new form of legislation. By my estimation, we’ve had more than 180 bills regarding a lottery or expanded gaming since the late 1990s.
“Ultimately, I believe the final say belongs to the people of Alabama. As their governor, I want them to be fully informed of all the facts so that, together, we can make the best decision possible.”
The study group is made up of 12 people representing a cross-section of Alabama interests, including legal scholars, law enforcement, public servants from state and local levels, clergy and successful members of the business community.
All members of the group agreed to sign a pledge adhering to the Alabama Ethics Law and shall serve without compensation or reimbursement for their expenses. They will formally sign the pledge at their first public meeting.
The Study Group on Gambling Policy includes:
>>Todd Strange of Montgomery is the former mayor of Montgomery. Prior to his tenure as mayor, he served as chairman of the Montgomery County Commission.
>>A.R. “Rey” Almodóvar of Huntsville is the co-founder and chief executive officer of INTUITIVE®.
>>Dr. Deborah Barnhart of Huntsville is the chief executive officer emerita of the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville.
>>Walter Bell of Mobile is the past chairman of Swiss Re, one of the world’s largest reinsurers.
>>Dr. Regina Benjamin of Mobile is a physician who served as the 18th surgeon general of the United States.
>>Young Boozer of Montgomery currently serves as the assistant superintendent of banking at the Alabama State Banking Department.
>>Sam Cochran of Mobile has been the sheriff of Mobile County since 2006.
>>Elizabeth “Liz” Huntley of Birmingham is a litigation attorney at Lightfoot, Franklin & White LLC.
>>Carl Jamison of Tuscaloosa is a third-generation shareholder in JamisonMoneyFarmerPC, one of the largest and oldest public accounting firms in the state of Alabama.
>>Justice James “Jim” Main of Montgomery is a former justice on the Supreme Court of Alabama as well as previously served as a judge on the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals.
>>Phillip “Phil” Rawls of Pike Road currently serves as a lecturer of journalism for Auburn University. He spent over 35 years working for The Associated Press.
>>Bishop B. Mike Watson of Birmingham is the bishop in residence at Canterbury United Methodist Church in Birmingham and is currently serving as the Ecumenical Officer of the Council of Bishops. He has served as a minister in Dothan and Mobile.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.