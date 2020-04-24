For the third consecutive day, Dothan’s largest hospital, Southeast Health, did not report a new confirmed coronavirus case on Friday, according to COVID-19 data released by the local Joint Information Center.
The JIC report shows Southeast Health at 86 positive test results and Flowers Hospital with 29, increasing the combined cases by four compared to Wednesday’s report that showed 111.
The JIC releases COVID-19 information for the two hospitals on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and Southeast Health updates data twice-a-day on its website.
Additionally, Southeast Health reported it has 15 coronavirus test results pending, including 11 inpatients. The hospital has discharged 45 patients who were being treated for the virus. To date, 450 patients have been tested, including 349 negative test results. The hospital has reported 11 deaths.
Flowers Hospital reported in addition to its 29 confirmed cases it has 13 test results pending. The hospital has performed 353 tests, and has reported no coronavirus-related deaths.
As of Friday afternoon, the Alabama Department of Public Health said the confirmed cases statewide reached 5,832 and approximately 52,641 tests have been performed. Since mid-March, there have been 768 hospitalizations across the state. ADPH has reported 197 COVID-19 deaths.
Coffee County leads all Wiregrass counties with 80 confirmed cases. Other positive test results include: Houston County (78), Pike County (57), Barbour County (30), Covington County (29), Dale County (22), Henry County (22), and Geneva (6).
