Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR DALE...HENRY...EASTERN COFFEE... GENEVA AND HOUSTON COUNTIES UNTIL 745 AM CST... AT 706 AM CST, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM ARITON TO NEAR NEW BROCKTON TO 9 MILES EAST OF FLORALA. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 45 MPH. WINDS UP TO 45MPH ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... DALEVILLE, ABBEVILLE, COTTONWOOD, FORT GAINES, GENEVA, ENTERPRISE, HEADLAND, DOTHAN, FORT RUCKER, OZARK, HARTFORD, TAYLOR, MIDLAND CITY, KINSEY, ASHFORD, LEVEL PLAINS, SLOCOMB, SAMSON, COWARTS AND NEWTON.