EUFAULA - Alabama's U.S. Sen. Doug Jones will host a seniors town hall meeting here this Saturday to provide updates and answer questions about his legislative work to benefit seniors.
The event will also feature a resource fair with non-profit organizations and government agencies that will provide information about Social Security benefits, fraud prevention, legal assistance, and free, on-site medical screenings.
The event will take place at the Eufaula Carnegie Library auditorium at 207 N. Eufaula Ave. The resource fair will start at 10 a.m. and the town hall meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m.
