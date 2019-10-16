Man accused of cashing bogus check

Robert Elden Bell

 Houston County Sheriff's Department

A Dothan man faces theft charges after he allegedly attempted to cash fraudulent check.

Robert Elden Bell, 57, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree theft of property.

“On Oct. 4, Mr. Bell allegedly was in possession of a Five Star Credit Union Check written out of Rick’s Automotive,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill.

The check was written out in the amount of $3,840, Magill said, adding that Bell was positively identified by video surveillance.

Bell is currently in the Houston County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments