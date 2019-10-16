A Dothan man faces theft charges after he allegedly attempted to cash fraudulent check.
Robert Elden Bell, 57, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree theft of property.
“On Oct. 4, Mr. Bell allegedly was in possession of a Five Star Credit Union Check written out of Rick’s Automotive,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill.
The check was written out in the amount of $3,840, Magill said, adding that Bell was positively identified by video surveillance.
Bell is currently in the Houston County Jail on a $30,000 bond.
