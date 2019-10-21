Dothan police arrested a Florida man Sunday during a traffic stop after officers said they found narcotics in a vehicle occupied by children.
Marqcus Bailey Angomas, 29, of Miami, Florida, was arrested Oct. 20 and charged with four counts of chemical endangerment of a child and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
According to Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins, patrol officers smelled marijuana after pulling over Angomas during a traffic stop.
Four children were passengers inside the vehicle being driven by Angomas. Police don't think Angomas is the father of the children, and why the children were left in his care has not been determined.
Watkins said officers had probable cause to search the vehicle, marijuana and cocaine were found inside the vehicle.
Angomas was booked in the Houston County Jail on bonds totaling $11,000.
