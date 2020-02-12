Fatal shooting on Williams Avenue

Members of the Dothan Police Department and Dothan Fire and Rescue look over the scene of a fatal shooting on Williams Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

Dothan police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting that left one person dead.

Police said officers responded to a firearm assault in the 800 block of Williams Avenue around 3:30 p.m., and when they arrived at the scene, a man was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Lt. Doug Magill.

Police, who did not identified the victim at the scene, were interviewing area residents for possible information related to the shooting. However, police said in early interviews that neighbors were not familiar with the victim. No suspects have been arrested in the case.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

