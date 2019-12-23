dot generic al generic troopers

A single-vehicle accident on Monday afternoon claimed the life of Midway man, according to an ALEA news release.

State troopers said Norman Sanders, 53, was killed when the truck he was driving left the roadway and struck several trees around 4 p.m. Monday.

Sanders, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. The release noted the accident happened 10 miles north of Midway on Bear Creek Road in Barbour County.

At this time, no further information is available as troopers continue to investigate

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments