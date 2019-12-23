A single-vehicle accident on Monday afternoon claimed the life of Midway man, according to an ALEA news release.
State troopers said Norman Sanders, 53, was killed when the truck he was driving left the roadway and struck several trees around 4 p.m. Monday.
Sanders, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. The release noted the accident happened 10 miles north of Midway on Bear Creek Road in Barbour County.
At this time, no further information is available as troopers continue to investigate
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.