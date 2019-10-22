Man douses girlfriend with alcohol; sets her on fire

Roy Lee Simmons

A Dothan man faces domestic violence charges after police say he saturated his girlfriend with rubbing alcohol and set her on fire.

Roy Lee Simmons, 59, of Dothan, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree domestic violence.

“Officers responded to a domestic violence call at 12:14 a.m. Tuesday, in the 800 block of Academy Street,” said Sgt. David Saxon. “Once officers arrived on scene, they located the female victim suffering from multiple burn wounds to her arms, legs, chest, neck, and facial area.”

The investigation it was determined Simmons and his girlfriend were having an altercation when he poured rubbing alcohol on her and set her on fire, Saxon said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital to receive treatment for multiple burn wounds.

Simmons is booked in the Houston County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

