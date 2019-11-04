National Peanut Festival logo

TUESDAY

ALFA Members Day

  • Gates open: 4:30 p.m.
  • Concert @ AllMetal Amphitheater, Jimmie Allen, 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Special Citizens’ Day: 8 a.m.

  • Gates open to the general public: 4:30 p.m.
  • Dream Big Food Drive for the Wiregrass Food Bank: Bring a minimum of three cans of food or one jar of peanut butter and receive $3 off gate admission and $5 off ride armband, without food donations admission is $8 and armbands are $20
  • Concert @ AllMetal Amphitheater, The Manhattans, 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Senior Citizens’ Day, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

  • Gates open to the general public: 4:30 p.m.
  • Relentless Faith & Family Night @ AllMetal Amphitheater, Pastors John & Aventer Gray & Relentless Worship: 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

  • Gates open: 4 p.m.
  • Local Entertainment Stage: Creativity, 7-10 p.m.

SATURDAY

NPF Parade: 9:30 a.m., downtown Dothan

  • Gates open: Noon
  • Demolition Derby: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., NPF Arena
  • Local Entertainment Stage: Trotline, 7-10 p.m.

SUNDAY

  • Gates open: 1 p.m.
  • Midway rides, Kiddieland and midway concessions only
  • Midway and gates close: 6 p.m.

For more information, visit nationalpeanutfestival.com

