TUESDAY
ALFA Members Day
- Gates open: 4:30 p.m.
- Concert @ AllMetal Amphitheater, Jimmie Allen, 7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Special Citizens’ Day: 8 a.m.
- Gates open to the general public: 4:30 p.m.
- Dream Big Food Drive for the Wiregrass Food Bank: Bring a minimum of three cans of food or one jar of peanut butter and receive $3 off gate admission and $5 off ride armband, without food donations admission is $8 and armbands are $20
- Concert @ AllMetal Amphitheater, The Manhattans, 7:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Senior Citizens’ Day, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Gates open to the general public: 4:30 p.m.
- Relentless Faith & Family Night @ AllMetal Amphitheater, Pastors John & Aventer Gray & Relentless Worship: 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
- Gates open: 4 p.m.
- Local Entertainment Stage: Creativity, 7-10 p.m.
SATURDAY
NPF Parade: 9:30 a.m., downtown Dothan
- Gates open: Noon
- Demolition Derby: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., NPF Arena
- Local Entertainment Stage: Trotline, 7-10 p.m.
SUNDAY
- Gates open: 1 p.m.
- Midway rides, Kiddieland and midway concessions only
- Midway and gates close: 6 p.m.
For more information, visit nationalpeanutfestival.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.