ENTERPRISE – Police have ruled out foul play in the discovery of a body found here in late September.
In a press release Thursday, the Enterprise Police Department said it has concluded the investigation that started on Sept. 30, 2019, after a property owner discovered a body in a vehicle.
At that time, police responded to the 400 block of County Road 156 where the decomposed body was found in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. The body was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science in Montgomery for analysis.
Police said that DNA testing has identified the deceased as James Masterson, 54, of Enterprise. No other information was released by police.
