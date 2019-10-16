Geneva County deputies arrested a Fadette man after Slocomb Fire/Rescue responded to an ATV accident on Old Fadette Road Wednesday morning.
Justin Williamson of Fadette was arrested and booked into the Geneva County Jail.
Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms confirmed two ATVs were stolen. One, stolen out of Hartford, has been recovered; the other vehicle was not at the scene.
A second suspect still at large is believed to have possession of the second ATV, as well as a Geneva County deputy's handcuffs.
“We are searching a wooded area near where the accident occurred looking for all suspects involved,” Helms said.
No injuries were reported.
