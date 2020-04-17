LOVETOWN - The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an assault late Thursday night that has left one person dead in this eastern Houston County community.
A sheriff’s office news release states when deputies arrived on the scene in the 100 block of Frith Hill Road just after 11 p.m. Thursday, they found one person “deceased from an edged weapon wound.”
The victim has not been identified, and no arrests have been made.
The Houston County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division continues to investigate the crime, and no additional information has been released.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.