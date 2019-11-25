HARTFORD – One person died and another was critically injured in a two-vehicle accident just north of here on Alabama Highway 123 Monday afternoon, according to law enforcement.

The name of the victim was not released pending notification of kin. The critically-injured person, who also was not identified, was transported from from the scene via life flight. A third person injured in the accident was transported to a local hospital by ambulance.

The head-on accident happened near the Pollard Milling Company around 2 p.m. The accident investigation is ongoing by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

