A Dothan man arrested Tuesday in connection with an Oct. 10 burglary at Shur Valu in Dothan now faces an additional drug charge.
Anthony LaShawn Holston, 34, was originally arrested and charged with first-degree robbery and possession of a controlled substance. Police say Holston now faces an additional charge of distribution of a controlled substance.
“Holston’s additional charge is the result of an ongoing investigation,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill.
Also arrested Tuesday in the Shur Valu robbery was Candice Richards, 34, of Dothan, who is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.
According to police, Richards was an employee with Shur Valu when she allegedly worked in conjunction with Holston to steal an unknown amount of money from the West Main Street business.
“On Oct. 10, the surveillance cameras located in Shur Valu show Richards assisting Holston as he stole a large amount of cash,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill. “During the investigation, officers executed a search warrant at Holston’s residence, where officers located cocaine.”
Holston was taken into custody Tuesday, and booked in the Houston County Jail on no bond. He has a $30,000 bond on his charge of distribution of a controlled substance.
Richards was taken into custody on Oct. 13 on a $15,000 bond.
