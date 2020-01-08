dot generic road work ahead generic.jpg
Metro Creative Graphics

The intersection of Alabama Highway 105 and Alabama Highway 27 in Ozark will be closed temporarily Saturday while CSX Railroad performs maintenance at the railroad crossing.

According ALDOT, the intersection will close at approximately 7:30 a.m. and is expected to reopen by 3 p.m.

A signed detour will be in place during the closure.

