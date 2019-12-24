An Ozark police officer, who was shot and critically wounded early this month, has finally had a bullet removed from his head.
Ozark police Officer Samuel Yoh is fully coherent, according to a police statement issued Monday.
He can now fully move his body on his own, in addition to breathing without assistance for short periods and being able to hear and acknowledge the conversations of those around him, police said. He has shown signs of "miraculous" improvement, the statement says.
Officers responding to a call about a possible suicidal person on Dec. 12 spotted Bradley Cutchens, 23, walking with a gun in the 100 block of Briar Hill court.
Police said Cutchens immediately opened fire upon being confronted by Yoh. He was shot six times; three of those shots hit him in the head. Cutchens was then fatally shot by officers.
About $23,000 has been crowdfunded for the 18-year department veteran and his family, which is expecting a baby girl in February. Yoh and his wife, Missy, have a blended family with children ages 11, 13 and 15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.