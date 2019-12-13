OZARK - A shooting near Briar Court Thursday night has left one Ozark police officer injured from multiple gunshot wounds and the alleged shooter dead, according to law enforcement.
The officer was transported to Southeast Health in Dothan for treatment.
According to Dale County Chief Deputy Mason Bynum, the names of those involved or details of the incident are not being released at this time.
Multiple law enforcement agencies are assisting in the investigation, including the Alabama Bureau of Investigation.
No updates are available on the officer's condition.
This is a developing story, check back for more details.
