Police continue to search for suspect in Wednesday stabbing, identity released

Dothan police identified a suspect wanted in a stabbing that occurred in the 2300 block of Kristie Road Wednesday, sending one victim to the hospital with critical injuries.
Elmer Gomaz of Dothan is wanted in connection to the crime. Gomaz was last seen on Kristie Road following the assault.
“Officers responded to an edged weapon call at 6:28 p.m. and located a male victim suffering from a stab wound to the chest area,” said Dothan Police Capt. Will Glover. “Once Investigators arrived on scene, it was determined the incident actually occurred in the 2600 block of Kristie Road in front of several people, including the victim’s brother. The victim’s brother placed the victim in his truck, and transported him back to the victim’s residence located in the 2300 block of Kristie Road.”
“It was determined while conducting interviews with the witnesses the suspect and the victim are acquaintances and co-workers,” Glover said. “At this time the suspect has not been located.”
The victim was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries, where he underwent emergency surgery. The victim is in stable condition following surgery, but is still in critical condition, according to police.
Glover stated once Gomaz is located and arrested he could face a charge an assault charge or an attempted murder charge.
Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Gomaz should call the Dothan Police Department, at 334-615-3000.
