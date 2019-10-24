Police search for suspect in Thursday shooting

Dothan Police continue to search for a male suspect wanted in an early Thursday morning shooting.
According to Dothan Police Capt. Will Glover, officers responded to single-vehicle accident near the intersection of West Powell Street and Edgewood Drive, Thursday at 2:48 a.m. Officers quickly determined the driver had been shot. The driver suffered a gunshot wound to the chest area and was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.
“We are still conducting interviews in the area at this time, and we hope to have an arrest in this case very soon,” Glover said.
Once the suspect is apprehended he will be charged with attempted murder or assault, Glover said.
Anyone with information on this crime should call, the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3000.
