The holiday season can be a lonely time for seniors who don’t have family nearby, and that’s why the Southern Alabama Regional Council on Aging (SARCOA) is asking the community to support its annual Santa for Seniors program.
This program provides items to more than 400 clients served by SARCOA in seven counties throughout the Wiregrass.
“This program is a grassroots volunteer project that brings Christmas joys to Wiregrass seniors,” said Jessica Barefield, a SARCOA human resource and media specialist. “This project allows us to provide the simple needs for our seniors who can’t afford them due to certain situations. The items collected during this event are actually a need for the seniors.”
Case workers have gone through clients and chosen the neediest seniors in the area, Barefield said. Those who were chosen to participate in the program have low incomes and are either homebound or alone.
“The needs provided were given by the senior citizens,” Barefield said. “A majority of the seniors are asking for groceries. Some are asking for robes, slippers, cleaning supplies, and others are asking for heat assistance or heaters.”
Participation in the Santa for Seniors Program is easy. Individuals or businesses can sponsor a senior by visiting the SARCOA website. A list of participating seniors is available along with a description of their needs and monthly income.
“For people wishing to help with groceries, we ask that those funds be donated to SARCOA so we can purchase the items,” Barefield said. “We can purchase the items in bulk, and at a discount. Also, this allows us to help purchase items requested but not donated. Examples of items needed to assist our seniors are heaters, blankets, Ensure, bed linens, slippers, assistance with heating bills...”
Barefield reminds everyone there are other ways to help senior citizens this holiday season.
“We are in need of volunteers,” Barefield said. “We need volunteers to help collect items donated and distribute the items donated. Anyone wishing to serve as a volunteer can also find out additional information on our website.”
For more information regarding the Santa for Seniors Program or to register as a sponsor, call 793-6843 or visit the SARCOA website at www.sarcoa.org.
Items must be dropped off at the former National Guard Armory on Westgate. Collection dates are Dec. 5-7.
