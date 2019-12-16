Monday’s sunshine and warm temperatures are forecasted to give way to possible heavy thunderstorms and a chance of severe weather tonight and Tuesday before more seasonal temperatures flow into Alabama.
According to a release from the Dothan-Houston County EMA, severe thunderstorms will be possible late tonight through Tuesday with the best chance of severe storms being overnight in southeast Alabama and the Florida panhandle. The primary hazard will be isolated tornadoes.
Weather officials predict the first of two rounds of storms will happen overnight ahead of a main squall that will likely impact the area. Then, early Tuesday morning through afternoon, a line of storms will move across the region with possible damaging winds and an isolated tornado.
Once the storms move through the area on Tuesday, clear skies and cooler temps will arrive. The highs on Wednesday and Thursday will be in the low 50s and overnight temperatures drop into the 30s, including the possibility of freezing temperatures in some parts of the Wiregrass early Thursday. On Friday, temperatures are predicted to reach the high 50s before reaching the 60s with a chance of rain Saturday and Sunday.
