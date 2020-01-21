EUFAULA — A company plans to create as many as 400 jobs as it reopens a closed latex factory here, the state said Tuesday.
The Alabama Department of Commerce said in a statement that Medical Industries of the Americas intends to reopen a shuttered Eufaula factory in coming months. The factory will produce items including latex gloves, condoms, and packs to treat people with hot or cold therapy.
The privately owned company said it has retooled a factory that used to be operated by Ameritex Corp. MI Americas said its investment could reach $50 million eventually as it adds product lines.
The 105,000-square-foot factory, which will produce about 500,000 latex gloves daily, is located in an industrial park near the Chattahoochee River along the Georgia state line.
Ameritex closed the factory about four years ago.
“We’ve re‐tooled the plant, brought in experienced management, and signed up some of the largest distributors of latex and medical products in the U.S. to deliver our products domestically and worldwide,” said Abe Summers, president of MI Americas. “With the support of Gov. Kay Ivey, the state legislature, and local government officials, all of whom want to see this once‐great industry back on its feet, we’ve been able to bring those hopes to fruition.”
“It’s welcome news that Medical Industries of the Americas has selected Alabama for its strategic growth plans,” Ivey said. “The company’s project will not only create a significant number of jobs in Eufaula but also provide an economic boost for the entire region.”
Eufaula Mayor Jack R. Tibbs Jr. said MI Americas’ substantial financial commitment to resuscitate and reopen the latex plant represents a game-changing economic development for the city.
"We are excited about Medical Industries of the Americas coming to our great city. We look forward to a wonderful partnership and to the much-needed jobs they will provide our residents in Eufaula, Barbour County and the surrounding area,” he said.
