Col. Chad Chasteen, Chief of Staff for the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence, will be the guest speaker at Military Family Appreciation Night at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Enterprise High School Performing Arts Center.
As riveting as Col. Chasteen will be, the other speakers likely will steal the show. The student-led program will include speeches from students in military families.
“We’re very honored to have Col. Chasteen, but it’s so neat to see the students,” said Christie Faulkner, who is the Military Family Support Liaison for the Enterprise City Schools.
“They’re talking about what it means to be in a military family — what makes them special, why they appreciate their families. It’s kind of a great tribute to them.”
The event is open to the public and is held in honor of the military families. It comes in the month of November, which is the month of the military family.
“There is a student from every school within our system that is involved in some way,” Faulkner said. “There are student speakers, there is a military elementary choir that will be from all the elementary schools. There is a choir from EEEC, made up of kindergarteners. It’s just a great opportunity to see our military students recognized.”
The student choirs will provide special entertainment.
“Afterwards, we actually have organizations that are military affiliated and in the community that set up booths,” Faulkner said. “So as the families come out, they get to visit with those organizations. Then we have a reception that has heavy hors d’oeuvres.
“Everybody is welcome. We would love for anyone and everyone in the community to attend.”
