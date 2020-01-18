A young Guatemalan boy became a quadruple amputee after suffering a severe electrical shock in 1996, but the event charged a Geneva County couple and church to make a difference in his life that’s still happening today…
It’s been almost 25 years since Hartford’s Robert Byrd stepped inside a hospital room in Guatemala.
It changed the course of his life, galvanized a local church and set a young boy on an improbable path to dignity, a path Byrd has monitored doggedly since that day.
He wasn’t even supposed to be there.
In 1995, Byrd begrudgingly agreed to spend time in Guatemala to teach people to perform jobs that once belonged to Geneva County residents. The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) sent thousands of textile jobs to other countries, including those from the county’s Van Heusen shirt factory. Byrd had led the local factory and soon found himself assisting a new plant in Guatemala City.
While there, he tried to redeem the time by volunteering at a local hospital in January of 1997 when a nurse asked him to visit a boy there who had suffered a severe electrical shock.
Fourteen-year-old Rene Enrique Segura Galicia and his brothers were outside playing on a Sunday morning, Oct. 27, 1996, when his 8-year-old brother got his kite caught in a power line. While his mother was inside making tortillas for breakfast, Rene attempted to remove the kite from the line with a long metal tube he found nearby. Although he tried to avoid the live electrical lines, he made contact and at least 2,000 volts of electricity coursed through his body.
The family was too poor to afford medical care and it took four days to get Rene to a hospital that could care for him. By that time, gangrene had overtaken his extremities.
None of them could be saved.
The Moment
What Byrd saw that January morning was a young boy who was little more than a head and torso. Byrd had spent enough time in Guatemala to know Rene had practically no chance of surviving in the poverty-stricken area. Rene’s father had been killed earlier in one of Guatemala’s revolutions, and Rene and his siblings had been expected to provide income for the family. At the time of the accident, Rene was helping with a job that earned $10 a month.
Byrd was a factory manager. He knew nothing about the medical needs of foreign children nor was he specially equipped to respond to a quadruple amputee.
None of that mattered in that instant. The moment is still fresh in his mind today.
“I want you to try to visualize this: A 14-year-old boy laying on a broken hospital bed in a dingy room with no arms and no legs,” said Byrd, his eyes moistening as he traveled back to that day. “I knew right then there was no way I could walk out that door without trying to help him. There was no way.”
The Help
Knowing that he wanted to help and knowing how to help were two different things for Byrd. He began making phone calls and talking to anyone who would listen. He soon learned about the Shriners, a fraternal organization that provides no-cost medical care for children under 21.
Byrd said the Shriners initially told him they did not have the capacity to help Rene.
“They were nice, but just said they couldn’t do anything for him,” Byrd said. “I was having a conversation with a lady there and I remember telling her, ‘Ma’am, I’m sorry but I just can’t accept that answer.’”
In July of 1997, the Shriners accepted Rene for care. They took Rene to Shriner’s Hospital in Tampa to be fit with prosthetic arms and legs.
Byrd was also working to build support for Rene through friends and his local church, Hartford United Methodist. The church adopted Rene as one of its primary ministries.
He was also in regular contact with his friend Buddy Guilford. He was one of the first people back home to hear about the hospital room encounter and one of the first to see Rene during a visit to Hartford soon after he received his first prosthetics.
“When Robert first brought Rene to Hartford and out to the field where I was working I was completely … well I don't have the words for it but I can say that when they left I fell to my knees,” Guilford said.
The prosthetics were a miracle for Rene, who learned to walk and feed himself with his new arms and legs. At the time, Rene had the equivalent of a first-grade education and began to return to school.
The first few years of school were rough. Rene was many years older than his classmates. Although the prosthetics gave him an opportunity at a productive life, the age difference and plastic arms and legs made Rene a social outcast. He almost gave up on school.
The Graduate
Although Rene did not have his physical extremities, the nubs he retained continued to grow and the prosthetics often had to be readjusted. Normal wear and tear also necessitated changes and upgrades. The Shriners do not provide care for people older than 20 and prosthetics can be quite expensive.
An off-hand conversation on an airplane trip with a seatmate led Byrd to seek help through Limbs for Life, a non-profit organization based in Oklahoma City that provides ongoing prosthetic care for qualified individuals.
Rene also managed to finish high school. During that time, Byrd, friend Tom Freeman, and high school classmate Bo Lee and others traveled to his home city in 2006 to build him a house.
“There were many bumps in the road. But, in the end, we have a lot of great memories. It is a miracle to see what Rene has accomplished,” Lee said. “I know that God has a great plan for Rene.”
A year after that, Rene Segura began college. He graduated in 2012. Byrd and others traveled to see his modest graduation ceremony. He then pursued more education.
Rene’s supporters were not only motivated to help due to his physical needs, but were repeatedly moved by his determination to succeed. Typically, Rene’s only way to and from school or college was by city bus. When classes extended late and did not allow time for Rene to catch the last bus of the evening, he would find a nearby place outside to sleep and return to class the next day. Byrd and others said teachers told them Rene was one of the most faithful attenders while in school.
The Struggle
Rene’s college certificate qualifies him to do social work for the government. However, there are no incentives in Guatemala to hire physically challenged applicants.
Gainful employment is his greatest want and need. Now able to stand on two (plastic) feet, a steady job would go a long way in making Rene feel whole.
Without regular work, Rene has tried to support himself by using his home as an Internet café. He has two computers in his home and the occasional patron comes in for Internet usage and a Coke or cup of coffee. It doesn’t, however, provide adequate income.
The Reason
Sometimes the stars seem to align in order to make something occur. That didn’t happen with Byrd and Rene in Guatemala.
Byrd never wanted to be there. His work in Guatemala meant that while people would be working in Guatemala City, they wouldn’t be working in Geneva County. His frequent trips to Guatemala through Tallahassee were often met with obstacles. He dodged Hurricane Opal during one trip, left his briefcase full of important documents on one occasion, had a wreck on another and tried to help care for his ailing mother during that time as well.
He lost Rene’s passport and visa prior to his first trip to Shriner’s in Tampa.
“It was like there was something that was trying to keep me from helping him,” Byrd said.
Something stronger, however, brought the Byrds and Rene together, according to Rene.
“It as if God chose them,” Rene said recently during an email exchange. “They are like angels sent by God. Through them, I have come forward through my disability.
“Without them I would not be able to walk, continue my studies, or have a decent house,” Rene said.
Throughout the arc of Rene’s story, someone has always come along to help the Byrds – friends, business associates, church members, and strangers.
“It was something that was meant to be,” friend and fellow church member Gerald Brannon said. The Brannons have supported Rene since hearing about him from Byrd. “Who knows, just a few days earlier or later and maybe Robert never comes in contact with Rene in that hospital. But he did, and it’s been a joy to watch Rene progress and do the things he has done.”
A tiny church in a small county in a little state has made a big difference in the life of a man in Guatemala.
Now, the Byrds are in their 80s. They’ve spent a quarter of their lives caring for Rene and have recently been thinking about what will happen to Rene when they pass on. Byrd believes Rene will need continuous support.
“I think about what will happen to Rene the rest of his life,” Byrd said. “Sometimes, it consumes me.”
How You Can Help: Rene Segura is primarily supported by a fund organized and maintained by Hartford United Methodist Church. Those interested in supporting Rene can contribute to First United Methodist Church, Guatemala Funds, 205 3rd Ave., Hartford, AL, 36344.
