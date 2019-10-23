Trial continued for Dothan man charged with murder

A second trial has been continued until December for a Dothan man whose first murder charge was dismissed.
Brandon Allen Ransom, 31, is charged with murder in the July 30, 2016, ambush shooting of 26-year-old Christopher “Chris” Bailey. His trial was scheduled to begin this week, but defense attorney James Parkman III filed a motion requesting his client’s jury trial be continued.
The motion said Parkman did not receive a copy of the trial docket and was scheduled to be out of state on Oct. 22.
A Houston County grand jury indicted Ransom a second time on the murder charges in November 2018, and Ransom was re-arrested in January.
Ransom previously entered a plea of not guilty.
Houston County Circuit Judge Butch Binford issued an order granting the continuance, and tentatively scheduled Ransom’s jury trial for Dec. 2.
Dothan Police Investigator Jared Bladen testified during Ransom’s bail hearing, saying police had two eyewitnesses who identified Ransom as the shooter in an “unprovoked ambush attack” outside a local nightclub that left Bailey dead.
Bladen said Ransom shot Bailey as he walked back to his car outside the Plum’s Lounge nightclub located on Montgomery Highway. Police responded to what was initially reported as a critical firearm assault outside the nightclub, and arrived to find the victim dead in the parking lot, Bladen said.
Bailey suffered seven gunshot wounds during the shooting, including one to the head, two to the back, two more to the chest, and another to the arm and leg, Bladen testified.
Ransom is currently out of jail on a $60,000 bond.
