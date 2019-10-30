As trick-or-treaters make their rounds Thursday, they will find more than candy as the season’s first cold front enters the Wiregrass with temperatures dropping from the mid-70s in the early afternoon to the upper 30s by Friday morning.
The rain that blanketed the area on Wednesday will give way to a forecast highlighting clear skies by the time children venture out for Halloween at nightfall with temperatures near 60 degrees. Once the neighborhoods are cleared of costumed visitors, the cold front pushing through the Southeast will usher in temps in the upper 40s.
Halloween hours in Dothan are from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., and most Wiregrass communities are following similar schedules. In addition to traditional trick-or-treating, there are a number of events in Dothan, including the second annual Fall Fling being held at the soccer fields near the Miracle Field Complex starting at 5:30, and a Trunk or Treat Fall Festival at Sunset Memorial Park beginning at 5.
Although the area will see its coldest morning Friday, fall-like weather will remain for the weekend with clear skies and highs in the 60s and lows near 40 as the National Peanut Festival starts. Festival gates will open at 4 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
The annual event will continue all week and culminate with the traditional parade in downtown Dothan on Saturday, Nov. 9. For those planning, the extended parade day forecast calls for a mix of sunshine and clouds with no chance of rain and highs in the 60s and light winds early in the day.
