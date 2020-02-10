An Enterprise woman died Monday afternoon in an accident at the intersection of Alabama highways 167 and 85 in Dale County, an ALEA spokesperson said.
ALEA Sgt. Michael Simmons said Sharon Lee Miller, 43, was killed when the 2014 Honda Pilot she was driving pulled into the path of a 2012 Freightliner driven by Johnny Sherrer, 57, of Chancellor. Miller was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to Simmons, the 2:20 p.m. crash happened 10 miles south of Enterprise.
The intersection has been the scene of several accidents in the past.
Simmons said no other details are being released at this time while state troopers continue to investigate the crash.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.