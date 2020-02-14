A Fort Rucker woman was killed after the car she was driving left the roadway, traveled across a field and into a pond on U.S. Highway 84 West.
Lauren Hancock Moore, 25, was the victim inside the late model Acura when it was pulled from the pond, an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency spokesman said. The vehicle was pulled from the pond Friday morning, but details of the accident, including the time it happened, have not be released by ALEA.
Area law enforcement and first responders pulled the vehicle from a pond on U.S. Highway 84 West near Holland Road. The pond is located between Wicksburg and the Bay Springs community.
Reports from the scene indicate that someone walking near the pond early Friday morning noticed a set of tire tracks heading into the water and called emergency personnel.
In addition to the tire tracks, witnesses said a portion of the fence around the field had been knocked down and some debris, including a bumper, could be seen in the field heading toward the pond.
ALEA said the investigation is ongoing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.