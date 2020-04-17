LOVETOWN - The victim of a Thursday night fatal stabbing was a juvenile who was assaulted by a relative during a domestic dispute, Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza said Friday.
Valenza, who did not release the name or age of the victim, said no one has been arrested in the case, and all findings related to the incident will be sent to the grand jury for review.
The sheriff said that at this time he believes the deadly assault happened during a fight.
An earlier sheriff’s office news release said that when deputies arrived on the scene in the 100 block of Frith Hill Road just after 11 p.m. Thursday, they found one person “deceased from an edged weapon wound.”
The Houston County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division continues to investigate the crime, and Valenza said more information may be released next week.
The Lovetown community is located in eastern Houston County near Ashford.
